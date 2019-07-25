Corridors of Power

• A parastatal in the Ministry of Energy has been caught up in a love scandal involving a former chief executive officer and a top female manager. She is married.
Did President Uhuru Kenyatta tactically ignore two politicians during the burial of lawyer-cum-politician Karanja Kibage two weeks ago? Those who witnessed the incident, as it unfolded, have told Corridors that while a sitting MP had strategically positioned herself at the graveside where she thought the President would stand, the other senior politician had attempted to make his way to Uhuru's restroom only for him to be blocked by bodyguards. The source said when the President walked out of the room, he made his way to Deputy President William Ruto, who was waiting for him, and took a different route to the chagrin of the two politicians.
A parastatal in the Ministry of Energy has been caught up in a love scandal involving a former chief executive officer and a top female manager. She is married. The woman has had her focus trained on being the next CEO with the help of a relative who happens to be serving as a top operative in the Jubilee administration. The love story threatens to steal the focus away from core values under which the firm was formed and the delivery of its mandate.
A Cabinet secretary has come face to face with the raw power wielded by his Principal Secretary. In the last four months, the PS has been generating policy and bypassing his boss during implementation. The infighting, which might hinder service delivery, has shocked the CS who initially believed he was the boss. Sources whispered to Corridors that the PS no longer takes instructions from the CS. Noticeably, the CS has taken a low profile. Maybe President Uhuru Kenyatta should take executive notice and reconstitute government.
Are Members of Parliament too many to the extent they do not know each other two years after the general election? Well, journalists were yesterday shocked after a long-serving lawmaker kept on referring to a popular city lawyer as an MP and going to the extent of asking the uneasy legal eagle to remind him which constituency the lawyer is representing in the 12th Parliament. The lawyer had visited Parliament and stopped to say hello to the lawmaker. The MP was convinced he was being engaged by his colleague despite the lawyer's loud protest, begging the question whether the current number of lawmakers is too high and needs to be trimmed.