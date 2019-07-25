Corridors of Power

Are Members of Parliament too many to the extent they do not know each other two years after the general election? Well, journalists were yesterday shocked after a long-serving lawmaker kept on referring to a popular city lawyer as an MP and going to the extent of asking the uneasy legal eagle to remind him which constituency the lawyer is representing in the 12th Parliament. The lawyer had visited Parliament and stopped to say hello to the lawmaker. The MP was convinced he was being engaged by his colleague despite the lawyer's loud protest, begging the question whether the current number of lawmakers is too high and needs to be trimmed.