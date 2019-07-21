Corridors of Power

• Sifuna promised to step down as ODM SG if Thirdway Alliance Party manages to collect at least one million signatures in a push for a constitution amendment.
President Uhuru Kenyatta likes surprises. When information about his plans leak, he sometimes suspends the issue and strikes when least expected. Sources whispered to Corridors that Uhuru could be planning to drop at least three cabinet secretaries in the coming days. The purge, its whispered could come as soon as next week. The President was said to be waiting for information that has linked some of the CSs to graft. The recent foreign travel by top detectives could be the only thing holding him back from re-engineering the grand house cleaning
It is a common fact that when it comes to making empty promises, politicians usually lead by example. Because of this, most citizens will tend to have deep distrust of politicians, who are also known to make the same promises all the time. The most common promise is that of stepping down when they are unable to fulfill a pledge or commitment. It is now left to be seen if ODM secretary general will step down following a promise he had made earlier this year. Sifuna, in a television interview, had promised to step down as secretary general if Thirdway Alliance Party manages to collect at least one million signatures in a push for a constitution amendment. The electoral body on Thursday announced that the party managed to collect 1.2 million signatures setting the ball rolling for the next step in the referendum push.
Is a financier of the anti-Deputy President William Ruto movement shifting base? Corridors has learnt that the outfit's fortunes have been dwindling for some time now as they moved around asking the community in Mt Kenya region not to support the Deputy President. The financier is said to be now supporting a separate team which has the same mission of countering Ruto. Last week, the tycoon, rarely seen in public is said to have partnered with another group and gave them Sh7 million to ensure that the DP is completely neutralised in President Kenyatta’s backyard. Ruto has a huge assignment if the amount of investment by his critics is anything to go by.
The management of a building located on Biashara Street, the heart of Nairobi’s CBD is on the spot. They are said to have ignored numerous complaints by clients to observe required hygiene standards. Clients now want officials from the Health Ministry and the city county to step in and help save what they term as an impending health hazard. The building reportedly has only washrooms on its 3rd and 4th floor. However, the critical areas go for days without cleaning. To add salt to injury, no water is pumped to the washrooms. Ladies have complained of contracting some unexplained diseases as a result of the dirty washrooms.