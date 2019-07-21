Corridors of Power

It is a common fact that when it comes to making empty promises, politicians usually lead by example. Because of this, most citizens will tend to have deep distrust of politicians, who are also known to make the same promises all the time. The most common promise is that of stepping down when they are unable to fulfill a pledge or commitment. It is now left to be seen if ODM secretary general will step down following a promise he had made earlier this year. Sifuna, in a television interview, had promised to step down as secretary general if Thirdway Alliance Party manages to collect at least one million signatures in a push for a constitution amendment. The electoral body on Thursday announced that the party managed to collect 1.2 million signatures setting the ball rolling for the next step in the referendum push.