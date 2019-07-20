• A politician from Nyanza known to be very close to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may soon find himself in a tight corner.
A politician from Nyanza known to be very close to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may soon find himself in a tight corner as KRA pursues him and his firms over tax evasion. The lawmaker is said to be bragging about his deep pockets, but with the taxman on his trail over some Sh500 million tax arrears, it is not clear where he will hide. A small bird at the Times Towers tells Corridors of Power that three firms associated with the MP and his wife have not remitted tax due to KRA. One of the firms belonging to the MP won a multi-million tender by a national roads agency to build a key road in Nyanza region.
Are governors plotting to field one of their own for the 2022 presidential duel? The Council of Governors which is battling the national government and the Senate over funds has intimated that they are mulling the idea. Council vice-chairman Mwangi Wa Iria told a gathering at KICC that governors can produce a political behemoth if they worked together so that they can defend devolution. Whether the governors could be using the current legal tussle as a springboard for their presidential run remains to be seen amid questions whether their individual desires will be relegated to pave way for such a grand dream.
A 100-meters link road in Kisii town has been the centre of outrage. Residents claim that the road connecting the Kisii-Daraja Moja and the Kisii-Kilgoris Roads has been built for far too long. It is not clear why the road whose construction started in 2014 is yet to be completed. At some point, the road was done using murram before it was cleared off. It was then left unattended to for two years before its construction started again. Could the situation be a case of a contractor sleeping on the job or about insufficient funds? Residents say they are fed up and want answers.
Are investigating agencies in deep slumber? Well, a school head who was just two years ago posted to a boarding public primary school within Kenyenya subcounty has turned into an overnight millionaire in a way that has caught the attention of residents. The school head who has been on a property buying spree within the subcounty recently opened a high-end club along the Kisii-Kilgoris Road. What should also worry even the Teachers Service Commission is the fact that the teacher spends most of his time at the new club. Residents and parents wonder if he has any moment left to manage the school. Parents want action before they take the law into their hands. Could the club be part of his investments accumulated as a result of ill-gotten wealth?