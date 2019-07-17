Corridors of Power

• A Cabinet Secretary whose marriage is on the rocks for having extramarital affairs
• A lawmaker from Nyanza was forced to take back some money he had given to his constituents
That former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero (pictured) is in court for corruption charges is not news. What's interesting are the tweets that both the Prosecution and the defence are putting out after every hearing. For Example, yesterday the ODPP tweeted: "KCB Bank Branch manager Nkatha Mirero produced a bank statement showing that Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd transferred Sh14 million to Kidero for the supply of sugar." Moments later, Kidero's lawyer Nelson Havi also tweeted almost the same information but said the Sh14 million was an overdraft. The tweets left many confused.
Yesterday, we told you of a Cabinet Secretary whose marriage is on the rocks for having extramarital affairs. Well, sources whispered to Corridors that the vice is not uncommon to men who wield power and influence. We are told a former CS in the Jubilee administration is also having a sidekick whom he is hiding from his family. He is said to have rented the mpango wa kando a house on the plush Lavington Estate. However, the wife is whispered to have got wind of the affair.
That the ‘who-is-who’ in this country fear arrest is something that is commonplace today. What shocked many was the extent to which one sweated profusely after he recently ran into trouble with the investigative agencies. The politician, a senior lawyer for that matter, left many wondering whether he had just finished a half marathon when sleuths pounced on him recently. The tough-talking fellow has blamed his former boss for the woes.
A lawmaker from Nyanza was forced to take back some money he had given to his constituents to share out after the lot showed signs of putting up a fight among themselves. The MP gave the lot Sh150,000 ostensibly in a bid to regain their support, having lost touch with the locals as well as his party boss. The first-term legislator is said to be planning to shift his base to Rift Valley to escape the troubles he is facing in his home turf. His critics were overheard asking how many votes the money the fellow is dishing out would fetch.