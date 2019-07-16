Corridors of Power

• When the wife of a Cabinet Secretary got wind of the affair she hired two private investigators to follow him and his sidekick around for some time
President Uhuru Kenyatta may have done his best to clean up the National Youth Service. But we are now hearing that some people have devised new ways to continue stealing from the Service. How are they doing it? Some middle-level managers who were part of the previous cartels but survived the axe are now using a senior officer at one of the branches outside Nairobi to loot using the same old ways of supplying nothing and collecting millions.
A cabinet Secretary could be left by his wife who has just discovered his Mpango wa kando. The man who is well-known has been dating this woman for some time. When his wife got wind of the affair she hired two private investigators to follow him and his sidekick around for some time. She was able to get all the information about the woman and her husband before confronting him. You can imagine what is going on in that house!
Has Nairobi governor Mike Sonko fallen out with Deputy President William Ruto or they are just playing political mind games on the public? For some time now, the flamboyant City County boss has not been seen accompanying the DP during his (Ruto) events in the capital. It has been a norm that when such a high ranking official of the stature of the DP is within a county, he or she is accompanied by the governor but Sonko has not only kept off DP's function but also hardly mentions him. Instead, he talks much about President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto is believed to be the one who pushed for Sonko to be Jubilee's gubernatorial candidate in 2017.
A senior government official must be on the nerves of some British investors who accuse him of demanding ten per cent kickback upfront for tenders at his department. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was recently overheard lamenting of the same during a meeting with UK investors. This was after the business leaders told him of the top state official’s excesses. Blair, who was meeting the lot at a Nairobi hotel, was also told that the man - a philanthropist, has the audacity to summon top ministry officials when demanding for his cut.