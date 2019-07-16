Corridors of Power

Has Nairobi governor Mike Sonko fallen out with Deputy President William Ruto or they are just playing political mind games on the public? For some time now, the flamboyant City County boss has not been seen accompanying the DP during his (Ruto) events in the capital. It has been a norm that when such a high ranking official of the stature of the DP is within a county, he or she is accompanied by the governor but Sonko has not only kept off DP's function but also hardly mentions him. Instead, he talks much about President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto is believed to be the one who pushed for Sonko to be Jubilee's gubernatorial candidate in 2017.