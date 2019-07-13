• Some education stakeholders peddling claims of errors in textbooks after they were edged out of business.
• A flashy governor has hired goons to key positions in his administration
Are the textbooks distributed to public schools really ‘full of errors’ as claimed by some education stakeholders? Well, this may not be the case. Corridors of Power understands that some stakeholders are unhappy with the Education ministry’s new policy of buying the books directly from the publishers and are behind the alarming error claims. The lot is said to be infuriated by the change of policy that locked them out of business. The new policy was introduced by former Education CS Fred Matiang'i to eliminate the middlemen from the distribution chain. They had been costing taxpayers millions of shillings.
A private university in the country is courting trouble with its employees. Why? The management of the institution is reported to have arbitrarily deducted cash from employees' salaries without proper explanation. The management, however, claimed the money was meant to cover for under-deductions for NHIF statutory contributions for the last five months. The elephant in the room, however, is that none of the employees has seen their payslips for over six months. Those earning peanuts are said to have been hit hard. The university's vice-chancellor is still acting and workers claim the fiasco has exposed him as inept. Workers are planning a major demonstration to teach him a lesson.
A flashy Jubilee governor known for his controversies is at it again. The county boss has set tongues wagging after he appointed well-known goons to plum positions in his administration. The heavily built goons have been committing atrocities in the county and were recently charged in court for assaulting a man they claimed was sabotaging their boss. Those in the know say the governor was rewarding his loyal foot soldiers who fought tooth and nail for him to win the seat in the 2017 election. But the governor's critics accuse him of running a militia government.
Age is nothing but a number, they say. But to what extent can someone go to stay young – on record. Well, a CEO of a prestigious state agency must have mastered this long-held adage when he applied for his identity card. In the document, the fellow has shown he was born in 1982, a claim his peers have vehemently dismissed. One of the chief executive officer’s alma mater whispered to Corridors that they estimate the man was born in the 70s and may have adjusted his records by five years. Maybe the fellow wants to beat the mandatory age of retirement before it catches up with him like is normally the case with most civil servants who prefer breaking the age cap to leaving office.