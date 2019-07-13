Corridors of Power

Age is nothing but a number, they say. But to what extent can someone go to stay young – on record. Well, a CEO of a prestigious state agency must have mastered this long-held adage when he applied for his identity card. In the document, the fellow has shown he was born in 1982, a claim his peers have vehemently dismissed. One of the chief executive officer’s alma mater whispered to Corridors that they estimate the man was born in the 70s and may have adjusted his records by five years. Maybe the fellow wants to beat the mandatory age of retirement before it catches up with him like is normally the case with most civil servants who prefer breaking the age cap to leaving office.