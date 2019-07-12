Corridors of Power

• A well-known senator is facing 38 counts of fraud
• One CS told Corridors that he does not answer Sonko's calls
That Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is not afraid to fight anyone is a matter in the public domain. What is not public is the extent to which Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials fear the controversial governor. One CS told Corridors that he does not answer Sonko's calls for fear of being recorded and because the governor has in the past called him names.
A well-known senator is facing 38 counts of fraud. The man from Mount Kenya region is said to have committed the offences on many occasions and he is about to be arrested. DCI George Kinoti has already forwarded his file to Director of Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji who is about to approve the charges. In some cases, the senator worked with employees of some banks in his fraudulent activities.
Still on matters involving the same senator, a sleuth who was investigating that case collapsed and died two weeks ago. The man was not known to suffer from any serious ailment. He was in the gym on Saturday only for him to collapse and die a few hours later. Although the postmortem report indicates that the investigator died of a heart attack, it is suspected that the senator could have organised for the police officer to be poisoned.
A flashy Nairobi MP might find himself on the wrong side of the law in the coming days. The lawmaker has a leased apartment in Kilimani where he has been hosting suspicious parties. Corridors understands that the landlord made an official complaint about the MP at a local police station, prompting officers to start investigations. A bird within Nairobi Area police told us that officers have for months been monitoring those who check in and out of the lavish apartment and may have found cogent evidence to link the MP to drug trafficking.
Did Kenya fail to take seriously the African Anti-Corruption Day, 2019 held in Nairobi yesterday? Well, while senior government officials were missing in action, participants were shocked that MPs and the police were not well represented at the event at The Hilton Hotel. While the country's top anti-graft czars graced the occasion, MPs gave the function a wide berth. This raised concerns over the legislators' commitment to fighting corruption in the wake of their insatiable rapacity.