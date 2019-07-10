Corridors of Power

Is the Kenya National Examinations Council replacing lost KCSE and KCPE Certificates or not? This what hundreds of Kenyans are asking. While the commission is obliged by law to issue duplicates, it is alleged there is something very wrong here. Those turning up at Mitihani House along Denis Pritt Road seeking certificate replacement services are asked to go to the KNEC offices along Mombasa Road where they are 'rudely' notified the service is unavailable. Some are told to pay thousands of shillings, then go home and wait for the documents through the post. Why is this allowed to happen?

