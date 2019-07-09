Corridors of Power

The battle for GusiiLand kingship has picked up so fast that various politicians from the region are aligning themselves. Since former powerful Minister Simon Nyachae quit politics over a decade ago, the race to succeed him has never been so vicious. With the entry of powerful Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i into the fray, the battle has heightened. While Nyamira governor John Nyagarama, whose county has been in the eye of the storm for non-performance, is obviously not in the race, a group of leaders have thrown their weight behind his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae in a two horse race. Those pushing for Ongwae' elevation claim his starring performance and ability to blend with all leaders could endear him across the two counties.