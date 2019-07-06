Corridors of Power

And still in Rift Valley, an MP from the region amused his colleagues at a city hotel on Wednesday evening by narrating how he is now too broke to afford the life he had in the run-up to the August 2017 general elections. He left the colleagues in stitches by telling them he was now living hand to mouth existence compared to the campaign period when he carried up to Sh200 million in the boot of his car. He even went ahead to “spill the beans”: a second-term MP also from Rift Valley, who was also in the evening chit chat, was so scared to “freely scoop” some of the money. “I was so scared because I didn't know the source of the millions. I told myself, let me just pick Sh50,000, an amount I can pay back should the owner come calling,” the MP said amid laughter.