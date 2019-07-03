Corridors of Power

• A former female Mp from Central region and an ex MD of a State parastatal have kissed and made up.
• A chief security officer in one of the public universities is a worried man.
A renowned businessman of Asian origin known to seek the political elite for protection is a man under siege. The businessman is under the taxman's and anti-graft agency's radar for evading payment of close to half-a-billion shillings tax in car promotional material import. With the recent arrests of some staff at Kenya Revenue Authority on suspicion of abetting tax evasion and bribery, the businessman is said to be spending sleepless nights fearing that the newly appointed KRA boss James Mburu is likely to land on his file. Time will tell if the tycoon will survive the tenure of the former spy chief who has promised to clean the Times Towers of such characters.
As the cracks within Jubilee continue to widen over Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions, a renowned philanthropist from one of the Central region counties with charitable activities across the country is said to be holding meetings daily to drum up support for Deputy President William Ruto. A source who is aware of the strategy meetings says he has been meeting his grassroots supporters and persuading them to support Ruto.
And still on matters Mt Kenya region, Corridors has been made aware of a former female MP from the region and an ex-MD of a parastatal in the agriculture sector who had fallen out after having a kid are reportedly back together. Those in the know say the ex-MD has of late been spotted driving around with the former MP who had abandoned him for another MD in the transport sector. However, the former MD who at some point in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections had expressed interest in contesting a gubernatorial seat has become a laughing stock among his tribesmen.
A chief security officer in one of the public universities is a worried man. Reason? The 72-year-old man is said to have been holding the position courtesy of a senior administrator in the public institution who is due to retire. Corridors has been told that the administrator has been bulldozing his way to have the contract of his tribesman renewed over and over again despite recommendations from the human resources department that he is too old to hold such a sensitive docket that requires energetic individuals.