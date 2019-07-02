Corridors of Power

A Cabinet Secretary is a bitter man. Reason? Those in the know say that the CS had entered into an agreement with the political leadership from his backyard — two governors, senators and members of the National Assembly — that they would desist from supporting or even accompanying Deputy President William Ruto on his countrywide tours. The deal was that the CS would help them secure government tenders and for those with cases, he would try to secure political help and get them cleared. Hardly three months after the deal, the leaders are back in Ruto's entourage. Could it be that the CS never fulfilled his end of the bargain? This is the question people around the CS are asking.