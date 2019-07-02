Corridors of Power

• Is Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu a man under siege?
• A politician from Eastern who wants to be governor is having trouble with aides, especially one who got into a bar brawl, begs for beer and borrows a little cash.
Is Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu a man under siege? Our moles tell us that due to the pressure from the Nyeri Woman Rep and MCAs, his ‘people’ were forced to mobilise supporters to accompany him to the launch that turned chaotic last week. Nyeri county social media platforms have been abuzz since the violent development launch, blaming the MP for the heckling. Some are also arguing that the MPs and others from the region cannot complain that the national government is not doing enough and then organise the chaos in front of a Cabinet Secretary launching a development project. And it's not just the residents who were not amused but those in the know whisper to Corridors that President Uhuru Kenyatta was upset too.
A Cabinet Secretary is a bitter man. Reason? Those in the know say that the CS had entered into an agreement with the political leadership from his backyard — two governors, senators and members of the National Assembly — that they would desist from supporting or even accompanying Deputy President William Ruto on his countrywide tours. The deal was that the CS would help them secure government tenders and for those with cases, he would try to secure political help and get them cleared. Hardly three months after the deal, the leaders are back in Ruto's entourage. Could it be that the CS never fulfilled his end of the bargain? This is the question people around the CS are asking.
Handlers and aides of a politician from Eastern region, a man who is interested in a gubernatorial position, are on the spot for arrogance and bad behaviour. Over the weekend, one of the politician's aides was involved in a bar brawl with a team of scribes attending a professionals bonding meeting. A war of words erupted after the aide demanded beer from one of the scribes. A witness told Corridors it took the intervention of a senior county manager for peace to prevail. The former MP, according to the source, was overheard reading the riot act to the errant aide, saying it was high time he starts behaving or else he loses the privileges of riding and dining with him. The gubernatorial aspirant also went ahead to rebuke, saying his appetite for borrowing a little cash and begging for beer was hurting his own image.
With the raging political confusion in the country, the government seems to be turning a blind eye to rogue public officials who engage in politics. Now all eyes are on Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to see what disciplinary action, if any, he will take on the recently appointed parastatal chairmen and a section of members publicly declaring political stands. They forget they are now members of the executive arm of government.