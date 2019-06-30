Corridors of Power

• Has there been a clandestine plot to project President Uhuru Kenyatta as a man who has lost the backing of his political backyard?
Has there been a clandestine plot to project President Uhuru Kenyatta as a man who has lost the backing of his political backyard? Well, those in the know claim some politicians from Central Kenya have been telling their political benefactor that Uhuru has lost his political clout. And that his word will not matter in the 2022 presidential contest. A little bird whispered to Corridors that it’s this kind of backstabbing that incensed the President at Kasarani when he read the riot act to Tangatanga leaders. And as his convoy left Kasarani that day, some crowed, allegedly on “hire”, attempted to jeer the President. On the other hand, they wildly cheered DP William Ruto, clad in red T-shirts, emblazoned “Hustler”.
Is there more than meets the eye in the truce between Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho? Some people think so. The two reached a truce on Friday ending the unease that has existed between them since 2017. Sources whispered to Corridors that an influential politician in the county is spearheading the truce for his own benefit. The politician has not been seeing eye-to-eye with Obado and its thought the poisoned relationship could jeopardize his political game plan. The politician plans to run for governor in 2022. The beneficiary has reportedly taken a low profile so that his detractors do not spoil his strategy.
A member of a regional August House has become the talk of the town. Why? Many are wondering if at all he still committed to the job. It took the intervention of powerful individuals for the lawmaker to clinch the highly competitive post. The complaint is that the legislator is permanently in the country, running errands for a flamboyant politician, some seen to be very trivial for his rank and file in the political circles. One of his colleagues was overheard asking whether Kenyans are getting value for his nomination.
A senator who is eyeing a higher county position in the upcoming general election is silently forming a new political party to use in the contest. Why? The politician, whose bid has been heavily dismissed as selfish, has sensed that his current party may favour the incumbent. The lawmaker having vowed to wrestle the seat from the first time Governor has gone overdrive in convincing other aspirants to back him through his new outfit which will be unveiled soon.