Corridors of Power

Is there more than meets the eye in the truce between Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho? Some people think so. The two reached a truce on Friday ending the unease that has existed between them since 2017. Sources whispered to Corridors that an influential politician in the county is spearheading the truce for his own benefit. The politician has not been seeing eye-to-eye with Obado and its thought the poisoned relationship could jeopardize his political game plan. The politician plans to run for governor in 2022. The beneficiary has reportedly taken a low profile so that his detractors do not spoil his strategy.