Corridors of Power

It’s a decisive moment for opposition chief Raila Odinga, Orange House insiders told Corridors, as the Party’s National Executive Council heads for a two-day retreat. Those in the know say Raila has to confront the indiscipline that has pervaded nearly all party organs including the secretariat. To salvage ODM, they say, NEC should disband its national elections board, recommend a radical restructuring of the secretariat and do away with sycophants who are averse to alternative ideas in national leadership. It is alleged that some secretariat staff have worked at Orange House for too long and have no new ideas to offer. Still, some top party officials do not have ideas of their own. They have to wait and hear what Raila says and then retort, yes sir! To reposition ODM for 2022 elections, they said ODM must implement in total, a damning recent taskforce report that indicted top party officials. The implementation should be done by hands not contaminated by the endless drama.