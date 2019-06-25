Corridors of Power

A CEC in a county in the South Rift is in the crosshairs of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after she bought more wheelchairs than there were people who needed them in 2016. An assessment was not done to establish how many persons with disability needed wheelchairs in the county but that didn't stop her from buying as many as she could get enough kickbacks from. She built a palatial home from the proceeds but the wheelchairs that no one needs are wasting away in a store in the county under lock and key. The same CEC is also in trouble for paying contractors to build five non-existent ECDE centres. Payments have been made but the classrooms only exist on paper. Reminds one of the book 'Eating chiefs'.