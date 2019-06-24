Corridors of Power

• A Cabinet Secretary has grown extremely rich in the past one year in which he/she has held the role.
A Cabinet Secretary has grown extremely rich in the past one year in which he/she has held the role. In what has made tongues wagging, the CS is believed to have bought a huge chunk of land in a county that neighbours Nairobi after pocketing a cut from a contract he facilitated. And not just that, the top government official is believed to have colluded with another senior official in the ministry to divert allowances meant for a government agency under the ministry for personal use. Indeed, the CS seems to preach water while drinking wine.
The Management of Kenya Forest Service is in the spotlight. Corridors learnt that some senior managers of the institution have present or previous links with Rhino Ark, a local conservation NGO. “It is like Kenya Forest Service has been put in the hands of the private sector,” a source said. The New Chief Conservator of Forests, Julius Kamau, for instance, is the former deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rhino Ark. KFS board chairman Peter Kinyua is a director at the Non-Governmental Organisation. Rhino Ark’s Executive Director Christian Lambrechts is a special adviser to the government on forest matters. The senior executives may just be doing their jobs, but the coincidence has not escaped the eyes of keen observers.
Last week, Corridors told you two women MPs have become the subject of gossip among their colleagues for rarely changing their artificial hair, which they sometimes wear for weeks. We told you of how our mole eavesdropped into a conversation by some female journalists who were wondering whether it is time or money that has forced their colleagues to wear one artificial hair for months. Well, Corridors has learned that the two lawmakers - one from South Rift and the other from Nyanza- did an overhaul and now wear a different style of artificial hair.
District Treasury officials in one of the sub-counties in Kisumu County are on the spot for embezzling millions of contractors fund retained at the office. A number of contractors have told Corridors how they have been taken round in circles whenever they go to the office to demand their money upon completion of the government contracts. Contractors fund is a percentage of the contract sum always retained by the District Treasury office and is normally payable upon the expiry of the defects and liability period. The angry contractors claim the money cannot be traced or accounted for months after finishing their jobs.