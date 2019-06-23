Corridors of Power

An MP from Eastern Region was on Wednesday blasted by residents, majority being women after Interior CS Fred Matiangi failed to show up in his function. The outspoken Wiper legislature had earlier announced to the public in several forums including social media that the CS would officiate an event which he had organized in his constituency as the chief guest. The disappointed residents turned wild and even demanded to be given more handouts for being duped that the CS would attend the function and wasting their time whole day. The Women in their hundreds protested after they were paid Sh300 each by members of the constituency’s NG - CDF. They also complained that they had been ferried to the function on hired PSV vehicles which never returned to take them home. The agitated residents disappointedly walked home but swore to teach the legislator who has repeatedly announced his 2022 gubernatorial ambition a lesson in the ballot when that time comes.