Corridors of Power

That Makadara MP George Aladwa has reportedly announced he will vie for the Nairobi Governors seat in 2022 has excited his friends. Word has it that all those who have made it to be Makadara MP have all hailed from Ofafa Maringo. Now his friends whom he grew up with in Ofafa Maringo want him to start grooming one of them for the Makadara MP seat as he prepares to take over the Governorship. Those who reportedly grew up in Ofafa Maringo and are proposed for the seat are former NIS Boss Major General Michael Gichangi, Former Embakasi East MP John Ogutu Omondi among others. His friends want him to start supporting one of them.
A lawyer from Nyanza is on spot for swindling clients of their hard-earned cash. He pocketed millions of shillings paid to a former MP he was representing in a case involving a high end-motor vehicle. On the accounts record, the car bazaar had cleared payments while the lawyer claimed that he has not received the money.Another victim claimed that the lawyer, a senior Law Society of Kenya (LSK) official, took Sh30,000 as a down payment to represent him in a case before he disappeared. Shockingly, the lawyer never even wrote a demand letter to the supposed respondent-bank. Instead, he demanded the balance of Sh20, 000 from the client.His victims are now up in arms and want LSK to take action against him over wanting integrity issues. They also want the lawyer to be removed from the roll of advocates for conning clients of their money.
An MP from Eastern Region was on Wednesday blasted by residents, majority being women after Interior CS Fred Matiangi failed to show up in his function. The outspoken Wiper legislature had earlier announced to the public in several forums including social media that the CS would officiate an event which he had organized in his constituency as the chief guest. The disappointed residents turned wild and even demanded to be given more handouts for being duped that the CS would attend the function and wasting their time whole day. The Women in their hundreds protested after they were paid Sh300 each by members of the constituency’s NG - CDF. They also complained that they had been ferried to the function on hired PSV vehicles which never returned to take them home. The agitated residents disappointedly walked home but swore to teach the legislator who has repeatedly announced his 2022 gubernatorial ambition a lesson in the ballot when that time comes.
A human rights organisation operating in Nyanza is planning a major demonstration against a governor in the region. The group has mobilised the residents to storm the governor's office and residence over what it terms entrenched corruption and lack of development in the county. It is accusing the governor of ignoring the plight of the residents who have been grappling with poor roads since the governor was elected. Ironically, the governor has tarmacked a road from the county headquarter to his home and ignores other key roads in the county.