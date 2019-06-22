Corridors of Power

One Eastern county assembly is a divided house. Some members are on the payroll of a popular politician eyeing the gubernatorial seat. The rich politician is said to be generously greasing the hands of some MCAs and at times sponsoring them on local vacations to keep them singing his name at every opportune moment. And when they are broke, all they need to do is to mention the gubernatorial aspirant and a mobile money transfer alert just pops up on their phones. Members of another faction are diehard supporters of the incumbent governor. They are awaiting word from the silent governor on whom they should sell as his successor.