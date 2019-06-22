Corridors of Power

• A Woman Representative working over time to mend fences with husband.
• MPs, two bloggers in near fight over handouts.
Did a Cabinet minister from Mt Kenya tell on his colleagues to President Kenyatta over some happenings in a certain hotel? We are told that the Cabinet Secretary was unhappy with the discussions. Those meetings were apparently exploring various schemes against some other government officials and the CS did not like it and promptly called the President and spilt the beans on his colleagues.
A team of bloggers and two MPs in a battalion recruited to mudsling and campaign against Deputy President William Ruto nearly came to blows on Wednesday evening. A witness of the incident at a popular joint in Nairobi's Hurlingham area said the bloggers accused the MPs of short-changing them and taking their share of the money. Were it not for the intervention of a former governor from Mt Kenya region, the situation “would have turned ugly”.
A Woman Representative is reported to be working overtime to mend the broken fences and bridges she inflicted on her matrimonial home after clinching the 2017 polls. Indeed, power seems to have corrupted her absolutely. Soon after being sworn in, the charming legislator turned her back on her quiet and amiable husband who injected resources and traversed the country in search of votes for her. Sources say the woman did not talk to her husband for months and was busy hobnobbing with young men.
One Eastern county assembly is a divided house. Some members are on the payroll of a popular politician eyeing the gubernatorial seat. The rich politician is said to be generously greasing the hands of some MCAs and at times sponsoring them on local vacations to keep them singing his name at every opportune moment. And when they are broke, all they need to do is to mention the gubernatorial aspirant and a mobile money transfer alert just pops up on their phones. Members of another faction are diehard supporters of the incumbent governor. They are awaiting word from the silent governor on whom they should sell as his successor.
Do you still remember the Kakamega rally that was cancelled at the last minute and the organisers promising to plan for another one “soon”? Well, Corridors has been told that the rally that was to be addressed by a section of the opposition and jubilee in team Kieleweke may not be happening soon as some Western region politicians who were to grace the occasion are still reluctant to attend.