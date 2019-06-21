Corridors of Power

A former vocal legislator from the Rift Valley is very bitter with Deputy President William Ruto. Reason? The man says the DP has abandoned him and no longer answers his phone calls despite helping him get through the famous Maize Scandal. The man, who unsuccessfully contested for a governor seat in a county in the region, has been telling his friends how he mobilised the MPs to defend the DP from the allegations that he was the mastermind of the scandal that happened during his reign as Minister for Agriculture. He said the DP has never appreciated him for defending him on the floor. Man has vowed to campaign against the DP in his bid for President in 2022.

A Senior staff at the immigration department is wrecking the agency despite pragmatic efforts by Immigration boss Alexander Muteshi to institute far-reaching reforms at Nyayo House-based office. The official, who is in charge of a key section has been sitting on some files of desperate Kenyans and in some cases demanding for bribes. In some instances, the official has been calling people outside official working hours and demanding for money so as to speed up the processes. Many Kenyans are wondering why the officers, arguably well paid because of his enhanced job group, could resort to sheer corruption just to do his job. Isn’t it time the immigration boss struck to restore sanity? Well. Only time will tell.

A Chief Executive Officer of a multinational is on the eye of the storm for potential conflict of interest involving lucrative contracts dished out to friends and relatives. The CEO has been waxing lyrical about exploits of the company yet there’s nothing to show for on the ground and income from the much-publicized product. His woes are compounded by the report that the product could not be viable economically and competitively fetch better prices in the global stage given its waxy nature. The boss is said to be conflicted after it emerged he mixed pleasure with work with revelations the wife heading a state corporation is tilting deals to favour their company.

Just who is advising the Nairobi Regeneration team and the management of the Nairobi County government? This is the question many residents have been asking. The team and the leadership at the county seem to be having their priorities upside down. First, the cleaning of the Nairobi River, which has gobbled millions has been gaining momentum. However, the cleanup exercise was started in the downstream instead of upstream where massive pollution is also taking place. As if that is not enough, massive resources have been pumped in the much-hyped beatification program. Even though the beautification program taking place in some areas, nothing is happening in most parts of the city.