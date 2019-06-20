Corridors of Power

• Angry constituents force MP to abandon his palatial matrimonial home.
• Junior government officer's overnight riches in Treasury parastatal job shock colleagues.
Is a former ODM legislator who ditched the party for Jubilee in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections on his way back to the party? A mole has intimated that the man, now a senior officer in the government, recently met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The man, who still harbours political ambitions, is said to have met the party leader in his Capitol Hill office in the company of a senior ODM official. Raila, according to those in the know, .as more than happy to see his former foot soldier back in the outfit.
Angry residents of a constituency in Nairobi have forced their MP to abandon his palatial matrimonial home in the constituency. The residents are said to have been camping outside the MP’s home baying for his blood. The constituents are infuriated by what they term wanton embezzlement of CDF cash by the lawmaker and his cronies. They claim the MP has been dishing out tenders to his close family members and friends for CDF projects. The MP, according to the residents has been on an investment spree since he was re-elected in 2017. He has bought several plots and residences in the city. Recently, he bought a V8 car worth millions of shillings for his wife.
A junior officer in a parastatal under the National Treasury is the talk of the town. The man, who has only been at the institution for six months, has shocked his colleagues by his sudden flashy lifestyle. The officer recently bought a brand-new Range Rover. He has been telling whoever cares to listen how he has invested in the city. He claims that he has acquired several properties, including land in Nairobi and in the neighbouring counties. His colleagues are now wondering how the man has accumulated so much wealth in such a short time in the institution.
Just how do elected women MPs view their county women representative colleagues? A woman MP yesterday stunned members of a committee with her angry to reactionS to the chairman of the panel who had accidentally referred to her as a woman representative. The legislator told the chairman that the woman representative position is the worst seat she could contest for. She told the chairman never to refer to her never to refer to her as a woman rep again!