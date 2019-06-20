Corridors of Power

Angry residents of a constituency in Nairobi have forced their MP to abandon his palatial matrimonial home in the constituency. The residents are said to have been camping outside the MP’s home baying for his blood. The constituents are infuriated by what they term wanton embezzlement of CDF cash by the lawmaker and his cronies. They claim the MP has been dishing out tenders to his close family members and friends for CDF projects. The MP, according to the residents has been on an investment spree since he was re-elected in 2017. He has bought several plots and residences in the city. Recently, he bought a V8 car worth millions of shillings for his wife.