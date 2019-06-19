Corridors of Power

• A senior City Hall parking officer has gone into hiding after fleecing matatu operators.
• Why do two female MPs from Nyanza wear the same artificial hair in the same style, even for three months?
JUST what is happening at the National Land Commission? The contractor for the second phase of the standard gauge railway has been unhappy after the commission failed to compensate those affected by the project. A few days ago, the contractor with the help of armed and uniformed Administration Police officers forcefully entered areas affected by the project. What followed was massive destruction of property that is yet to be compensated. Many landowners were caught unawares during the melee. Outraged by the state of affairs, landowners stormed NLC offices, demanding their compensation. It remains unclear why the commission is yet to settle compensation, even after acting CEO Kabale Tache promised to do so.
TWO female MPs, one from Nyanza and the other from South Rift, have set tongues wagging in Parliament. The legislators, according to their colleagues, rarely change their artificial hair and can even maintain one hairstyle for more than three months. Corridors of Powers yesterday eavesdropped on a conversation by some female MPs who were discussing the hairstyle habits of the lawmakers. In the chat, the MPs wondered why they don't change styles. One suggested that despite hefty pay the legislators have either gone broke or have become too old to care.
A senior City Hall official in the Parking department has gone into hiding. The officer is being sought by furious matatu operators whom he recently fleeced of Sh250,000. The man is said to have promised the operators a holding ground for their vehicles in the CBD. But two months later, the desperate operators are yet to hear from him. He never answers phone calls and he rarely sets foot in his City Hall office. The operators have launched a manhunt for him and have vowed to teach him a lesson.
TWO senior Tangatanga MPs who have remained unusually quiet after President Uhuru Kenyatta's ferocious outburst targeting their missions were on Monday evening spotted engrossed in deliberations. The once-vocal MPs were engaged in deep conversation at a five-star hotel in the capital city. When one MP from Mt Kenya passed by and wanted to share their table, they dismissed him loudly saying they were busy in some private talk. It was not clear what the MPs were discussing, but coming hours after the President's rant, they could have connected for a post-dressing down review. Actually, while they ordered tea, they never sipped any for the whole hour they occupied the table. They looked disturbed, restless and glanced nervously around to ensure no one was too close to overhear them or dare to join them.