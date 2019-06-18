Corridors of Power

It seems President Uhuru Kenyatta’s outburst and attack on the Tangatanga team during the Akorino meeting at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday intensified the growing rebellion against him. Yesterday, three MPs allied to DP William Ruto’s Tangatanga squad were overheard deploring the head of state's outburst and anger against them the last kicks of a dying horse. The legislators speaking in low tones in Parliament insisted that they will not be cowed by the rants of "a used cartridge" and pledged to continue campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022 election whether "Uhuru likes it or not".

Is an MP from Siaya planning to launch a court battle with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission? An insider has disclosed that the legislator is mulling suing the agency for grounding operations at the CDF offices in his constituency. Corridors of Powers understands that the EACC detectives recently raided the CDF offices searching for documents in the ongoing investigations into corruption allegations against the MP. The officers are said to have carted away documents and a desktop used by the constituency’s project manager. The machine, according to the insider, contains the constituency’s project plans and other important information that the office cannot run without.

That City Hall is a house of drama is no news, but what is shocking is the frequent fistfights and verbal abuse among the MCAs. In the last two weeks, a second-term Jubilee MCA has engaged three colleagues in a physical fight within the precincts of the assembly. Last week, he physically confronted a colleague in an office at City Hall, slapped and hurled abuses at him. The MCA, according to our mole, has been picking quarrels with whoever questions the competency of the nominees for the county Public Service Board whose names were recently approved by the Assembly. The mole says that the man doesn’t want the nominees questioned because his sister’s name is on the list.

A Governor from Rift Valley and his predecessor recently caused a stir at Integrity Centre. The two, who have not seen eye to eye since the August 2017 elections, coincidentally met at the EACC headquarters. The governor was coming out of the building when he met his arch political rival on the staircase. EACC staff who witnessed the drama disclosed that the governor shouted at the man, asking, "What have you come to do here?" The ex-governor stopped, looked him in the eye before bumping him with his shoulders and walking away. The governor turned and stared at the man as he climbed the staircase.