Corridors of Power

The Teachers Service Commission is said to have quietly disciplined senior staff in a radical reshuffle. CEO Nancy Macharia is said to have targeted staffers linked to information leaks at the secretariat. Some of those affected were accused of leaking out classified information to the media without following procedures ad reportedly bringing the agency into disrepute. While the CEO has sealed loopholes for information access, she may need to move further to deal with a cartel extorting money from teachers. During the disciplinary cases that followed the Competency-Based Curriculum training, the cartel is whispered to have reaped a bumper harvest.
A governor from the Coast is reportedly putting up five six-storey apartments in Nairobi's Ruaka area. Aware that the EACC could be tracking his investments, the county boss has been touring his mega project at night from 7pm to avoid being spotted. However, his cousin who is a well-known businessman, is always on site perhaps to hoodwink residents. While it's is not clear whether the investment could be from proceeds of graft, the secrecy the governor's appearance attracts speaks volumes. Maybe the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission should check on the massive source of funds that has shocked those in the know.
The flashy branding of a women MPs' lobby supporting the handshake has set tongues wagging. Just who has opened the financial vaults in support of the 'Embrace ' team that is said to have lined up a couple of countrywide tours in the coming days? The group's display on Friday in Murang'a left much t to be desired — including their dressing, mobilisation and branding of the event. There are claims international NGOs pumped in millions of shillings to the lobby said to be opposed to DP William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid. A facilitation fee reportedly is payable to every woman MP attending public events, with dressing and transport fully paid. Some influential characters from the Office of the President are also said to be funding the team secretly.
Two MPs are said not to be seeing eye to eye after a falling out involving a gorgeous female journalist. The MPs are said to have clashed over who 'owns' the lady two weeks ago. This triggered a storm in the corridors of Parliament. In one ugly encounter, the lady was embarrassed when she bumped into the two heretofore friends at a coffee shop after one of them invited her. All hell broke loose when she saw them together, given that she'd to the other that she had left for home early. She walked away in shame but her attempt to have both men has left them bitter enemies.