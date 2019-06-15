• The non-executive board chairman enjoys massive benefits in his capacity, some of which insiders say are beyond his entitlements.
Homa Bay police are said to be probing crucial leads as they try to unravel the murder of county Transport executive Donny Opar. There are claims that the executive was murdered by cartels who feared he would expose their thievery should he have been sworn in for the job. The deceased is said to have been armed with lethal documents showing how county staff had colluded with some dealers of petroleum products to siphon off public funds. In the elaborate graft vortex Opar was about to unravel, the county staff were fraudulently altering figures to fake massive claims for the businessmen. The dealers would then later share the funds with their networks within the county government. Perhaps this is another clue the police would wish to follow.
Is a chairman of a lucrative parastatal overstepping his mandate? Well. The non-executive board chairman enjoys massive benefits in his capacity, some of which insiders say are beyond his entitlements. The chairman has pushed the chief executive officer into assigning him two Prados, a high-end double cabin and a Passat, which is used by his wife. The chairman has two board bodyguards while the wife has one guard fully paid by the taxpayers. It is not clear why the chairman with unfettered connections within the corridors of power wields such immense control, unlike his colleagues. He reports to work daily just like members of staff.
A former governor from Rift Valley is planning to unleash a dossier on his successor and two senators. The former county boss, now a public servant, was angered by the recent remarks by the senators during the grilling of his successor over the 2017-18 audit queries. During the session in Parliament, the governor accused his predecessor of embezzling public funds and running down the county. The two senators were vocal in calling for the investigation of the former governor. But the man now says the attack on him was pre-planned to taint his image. He has threatened to release a damning dossier on the governor and ‘his business partners’ (the two senators).
Did a Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association official block a top political leader from addressing delegates during the ongoing heads conference in Mombasa? Corridors of Power is aware that the KESSHA official objected to a proposal by colleagues from the executive to invite the leader to either open or close the conference at the coastal city. The senior politician had sent a close aide to one of the officials days to the event with the proposal but it was rebuffed. There were claims that event could have been turned into an opportunity for politicking.