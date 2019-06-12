Corridors of Power

A vocal MP from Rift Valley who is a member of the Tangatanga team has slowed down his political activities complaining that the war on graft had caused his money taps to go dry. This was after all the deals he had hoped to reap from were put on hold. The MP has cancelled more than 15 harambees he had lined up in his constituency in the last two months. He has been avoiding political forums saying without money he did not even have the energy to address any meeting. The MP was also overhead at a drinking joint saying he silently supports the proposed bill by Suba South MP John Mbadi seeking to have those contributing more than Sh100,000 in harambees to declare the source of such monies. The lawmaker complains that with the cash taps running dry, he would find it hard to give out more than the Sh200,000 he could raise before.