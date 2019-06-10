Corridors of Power

• Cabinet secretary is in the eye of storm after it emerged he has been populating his office with people from his community.
• An MP from Western has become a laughing stock among women MPs since whenever he meets them, he openly asks for sex.
Could three senior government bureaucrats from Central Kenya have been given instructions by a powerful shadowy figure to frustrate DP Ruto forays and fundraisers in Mt Kenya? After the fledgeling results of the anti-Ruto's Kieleweke outfit, financiers have resorted to using the three to coordinate anti-Ruto crusades. It is understood Kieleweke failed to gain traction and to net key figures to put out anti-Ruto messages forcing the financiers to have a second thought. The outfit was beset by secret polls that indicated Ruto commands an assailable lead in the region. A certain CS who has come under fire from the appointing authority was knocked out of the list due to healthy fears that he might overturn the tables and impose himself as the key point man in the region given his sleek command of language punctuated with proverbs.
A Cabinet Secretary is in the eye of a storm after it emerged he has been populating his office with people from his community. The soft-spoken CS is said to have slammed the doors on anyone who does not hail from his community notwithstanding the qualifications and suitability. It is widely believed the CS is using the office to settle political scores. The CS is so unpopular in his county that even MPs and residents of his county are praying he be sacked in the event of a reshuffle so can be humbled.
Reports indicate a Principal Secretary is the biggest loser in the demonetization move by Central Bank of Kenya. The PS is said to have been splurging millions of shillings to execute his agenda even outside the purview of the ministry. The PS amassed hundreds and millions to intervene in situations and circumstances and push his own private money making agenda. Different political outfits and factions sometimes flock his offices to get cash to execute the agenda for the weekend supplemented by the coordinated government machinery.
An MP from a Western county recently caused a stir. Reason? A mole has told corridors that the man openly asked a Woman Representative for sex. Shocked, the woman rep asked him if he was OK but the politician is said to have responded that he still has some energy and drive. The man has become a laughing stock among women MPs since whenever he meets them, he openly asks for sex.