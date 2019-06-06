Corridors of Power

• Nominated ODM MPs in Nairobi hurl abuses in public.
• EACC on the spot for closing a governor's investigation file.
Are some MPs in Nairobi planning to meet Governor Mike Sonko over his recent attack on Woman Representative Esther Passaris? Three legislators were overheard planning the meet in a hotel on Tuesday. One, a second-term MP who is closer to the governor than the other two, said the recent public exchanges between Sonko and Passaris were an embarrassment to the leadership of the county. He said they should call a meeting to mediate between the two. They all agreed to reach out to the duo to bringing them together in a meeting to iron out their differences. They are also planning to invite Senator Johnson Sakaja.
Days after a principal of a secondary school allegedly incited students to attack journalists who were on duty, a secondary school in Siaya county has surprised parents by sending learners home to collect money for a burial. The school says the Sh500 fee is mandatory but no parents' meeting has ever okayed the collection. Journalists who got wind of the news and tried to inquire from the school were treated with disdain by the deputy principal, who warned them not to try his patience. The school has more than 600 students. The burial is set for later in the month.
Two nominated ODM MCAs in Nairobi last week caused a storm at City Hall with their nasty exchange. The duo attacked each other, hurling abuses and screaming at the top of their voices, bringing business at the busy institution to a standstill. They called each other unprintable words in the presence of journalists and county assembly staff. It took the intervention of orderlies to quell the verbal attacks that nearly degenerated into a physical fight. It was not clear what the 'honourable' members were fighting over, but their utterances pointed to a deep-rooted rivalry.