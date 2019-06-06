Corridors of Power

Has a first-term Jubilee governor succeeded in scuttling investigations against him over misappropriation of public funds? A source has hinted that the EACC has suddenly closed the governor’s investigation file only days after investigating officers recommended his arrest and prosecution. The governor, who comes from one of the counties in Central, is said to have frequented Integrity Centre days before the file was closed. It is not clear who the county boss was visiting, or whether the visits were meant to influence and scuttle the investigations.