Corridors of Power

The relationship between Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and the First Family hit an all-time low after his New Year speech in Thika in which he accused President Kenyatta of not doing much for Mt Kenya region. However, the President and Kuria lately seem to be reading from the same script especially on the MP’s pet subjects like pending bills, Nyamakima traders and the plight of coffee farmers. To cap it all, the President’s sister, Kristina Pratt, attended a church function with Kuria last Sunday and in the full presence of the media praised the MP for unprecedented development in Gatundu South. Pundits are curiously waiting to see whether Kuria and President Kenyatta are about to renew their political partnership that was delivered with military precision in the past.