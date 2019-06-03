• Female journalists fight publicly over 'their' Nyanza senator.
• Ex-vocal ODM MP pleads with successor to spare his assets over petition millions.
The arrest and prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu appear to have rattled the Judiciary. Sources whisper to Corridors that a senior member of the Judicial Service Commission wrote a long constitutional petition to President Uhuru Kenyatta raising constitutional issues. Among the issues the JSC member reportedly raised was why DPP Noordin Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti were pursuing the case jointly. Haji and Kinoti met Chief Justice David Maraga before the high-profile arrest. The JSC official claimed there were no checks and balances as the two offices operated as one and the same. A book by some civil society actors has suggested Kinoti barked at Maraga during the tense moments and asked, “Who do you think you are?” The High court quashed Mwilu’s prosecution on Friday.
A senator from Nyanza is on the spot for being unable to control himself and openly going out with 'small' damsels. The married man is dating two journalists who report from Parliament. The man has been going out with the two openly. However, what he thought was a well-kept secret is now in the open. Trouble started two weeks ago, when the lasses engaged in a public spat accusing each other of 'snatching' her man. So bad was the scuffle that it took the intervention of the orderlies to separate the two. The senator’s wife is understood to have gotten wind of her husband’s behaviour.
A notorious traffic police officer along the Ntulele-Narok road has resisted attempts by his employer to move him outside the county. A mole confided to Corridors of Power how the officer has thrice managed to overturn his transfer. The officer, popular for collecting ‘tokens’ from motorists — often with excessive use of force —made a journey to the police headquarters days after receiving his transfer letter. A successful journey, you may call it, for he was just moved from Ntulele to Narok where he is continuing with his extortion antics. Motorists who had heaved a sigh of relief after getting news of the transfer are dumbfounded by the turn of events. Is this officer a law unto himself? Perhaps Vigilance House should be more vigilant.
A former vocal ODM MP from Nyanza is broke. The ex-legislator is unable to pay his liabilities. Just recently, he called his successor pleading with him not to have his property auctioned to meet court awards after he lost a protracted election petition. He is said to have pleaded with the current MP to spare his matrimonial home. But the MP is adamant and has vowed to attach his property. Perhaps a lesson to litigious politicians who never accept election loss.