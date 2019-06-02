Corridors of Power

A governor whose academic documents have been scandal-ridden for some time is not off the hook yet. His political rivals are plotting to move to court to challenge the governor's academic papers especially after the foreign university he allegedly studied at wrote back denouncing the degree. With the new details forming part of the evidence that the governor could have forged academic papers, his rival has been preparing papers to move to court in what is boiling into a vicious legal showdown. It is alleged that initial letters from the university were not explicit as to the legality of the academic papers given that the vice chancellor was yet to write formally on the matter. The previous letters were written by the dean of students. The rival is said to have held a meeting with his legal team in a hotel located along Accra Road on Monday evening to firm up their decision and decide the next steps.