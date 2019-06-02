Corridors of Power

• Why is the government silent when a private hospital located in Kangemi area aids women procure abortions illegally?
Just why is the government silent when a private hospital located in Kangemi area aids women procure abortions illegally? The facility is situated on the top floor also houses another known abortion crusade entity. What has attracted the attention of Kenyans of goodwill is claims of mother deaths allegedly occasioned by unprofessional staff at the facility. While the hospital has no qualified medical personnel to perform the procedures, the owner, said to be masquerading as a doctor, has been conducting abortions even on girls below the age of 18 years, in utter contravention of the law. It has emerged that most of the procedures are conducted during the weekends when women flood the facility. Where are government authorities when quacks are going about their business with impunity?
A vocal second-term MP from Nyanza is facing arrest after he publicly assaulted his friend in Kisumu. The controversial legislator is said to have attacked the man – his constituent – at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in the lakeside city on Thursday. They were visiting a patient who is admitted to the facility. Witnesses said the two had differed on matters development in his constituency. The injured man reported the case at Kondele police station and the officers are now pursuing the legislator over the incident that left the hospital staff and other onlookers in disbelief.
Extramarital affairs seem to be becoming a national crisis in Kenya. Why? A Senator from Nyanza seems unable to control himself. The married man is dating two journalists who report from Parliament. He has been going out with them openly. However, problems started a week ago, when the lasses began fighting in public over why the other was “snatching" her man. So bad was the noisy scuffle that it attracted the attention of parliamentary orderlies. It took the effort of the orderlies to separate the two.
A governor whose academic documents have been scandal-ridden for some time is not off the hook yet. His political rivals are plotting to move to court to challenge the governor's academic papers especially after the foreign university he allegedly studied at wrote back denouncing the degree. With the new details forming part of the evidence that the governor could have forged academic papers, his rival has been preparing papers to move to court in what is boiling into a vicious legal showdown. It is alleged that initial letters from the university were not explicit as to the legality of the academic papers given that the vice chancellor was yet to write formally on the matter. The previous letters were written by the dean of students. The rival is said to have held a meeting with his legal team in a hotel located along Accra Road on Monday evening to firm up their decision and decide the next steps.