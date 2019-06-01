Corridors of Power

• Residents are angered that the entire trip will cost the county Sh70 million – money they say can service the many debts the county owes.
Is Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui aware of the pain Nairobians go through seeking water services? Seven years ago, a customer complained to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company of a tenant who had, in collusion with the employees of the firm, fraudulently changed meter account details. Documented internal investigations have confirmed a fraud. The suspects have been identified but the conflict has not been resolved. The conflict has over the years moved from various Nairobi Water offices – estate, communications manager, customer relations, inspectorate, regional manager, legal officer, company secretary, two commercial directors, former MD Gichuki, and acting MD Nahason Muguna. Instead of addressing the fraud and resolving the issues, as the customer's lawyers and the Ombudsman asked, NW is harassing the customer and tenants. The customer is complaining of fraud, attempts to cover up fraud in a public office, and harassment. Nairobi Water is not addressing the motive of the fraud, but is stuck at "illegal editing of the customer's account''.
Kisumu residents are furious over a planned UK visit by seven MCAs at a cost of Sh14 million per day. Residents are angered that the entire trip will cost the county Sh70 million – money they say can service the many debts the county owes. A little bird told Corridors the trip will be funded by the assembly. They want Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to stop the luxurious trip.
Participants in one of the counties that took part in sports activities of the Lake Victoria Regional Local Authorities Cooperation sometimes back, have raised the alarm over the delay by a clerk and a ward representative to work on their payments of about Sh500,000. The 37 participants fear the MCA, who was in charge, may have conspired with the clerk’s office to ‘eat’ their money. They want their governor and assembly speaker to crack the whip on the officers. They say each participant was to pocket Sh4,000 each for three days. Of the amount, Sh3,000 was part of their allowance and Sh1,000 for lunch. The competition involved participants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
The owner of a duty-free shop was overheard saying managers at the Kenya Airports Authority had collected hundreds of millions of shillings in goodwill from tenants allocated space at the new Terminal Four at the JKIA. The man said that to get a small four-by-four-metre shop, he had to part with Sh80 million and bribes. He said he had no choice because he required the space for business. The space ought to have been tendered and if any goodwill was to be charged, it should have been remitted to the government.