Corridors of Power

Is Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui aware of the pain Nairobians go through seeking water services? Seven years ago, a customer complained to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company of a tenant who had, in collusion with the employees of the firm, fraudulently changed meter account details. Documented internal investigations have confirmed a fraud. The suspects have been identified but the conflict has not been resolved. The conflict has over the years moved from various Nairobi Water offices – estate, communications manager, customer relations, inspectorate, regional manager, legal officer, company secretary, two commercial directors, former MD Gichuki, and acting MD Nahason Muguna. Instead of addressing the fraud and resolving the issues, as the customer's lawyers and the Ombudsman asked, NW is harassing the customer and tenants. The customer is complaining of fraud, attempts to cover up fraud in a public office, and harassment. Nairobi Water is not addressing the motive of the fraud, but is stuck at "illegal editing of the customer's account''.