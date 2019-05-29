Corridors of Power

A senator from Nyanza has set tongues wagging within the corridors of Parliament after he flew a woman from Nairobi to a parliamentary function outside the city. The married man is said to have abdicated his duty at the important event and spent most of his time shuttling between the conference hall and a leafy suburb where he had booked a room for the woman. The senator is said to have refused to stay where his colleagues were booked causing taxpayers thousands of shillings as his room was unoccupied the entire duration of the week-long event. The slay woman made it known to anybody who cared to listen that she was eating life with a big spoon by parading her photos in social media. Corridors has since learnt that the wife of the randy senator has got wind of his escapades and is now plotting to pounce on the marauding slay queen.