Corridors of Power

THE frosty relationship between DP William Ruto and the Interior Ministry has been a subject of debate for long. Some of the DP's associates were heard whispering that the infighting is unhelpful as it grounds some of Ruto's activities and functions to drive government agenda. The DP was on Sunday treated to a humiliating experience by addressing a meeting atop a table at Maiella Primary School. Nitpickers want those frustrating Ruto to know that it is not just about politics that the leader moves around the country. At times he could be out there for something worthwhile for taxpayers.
A senator from Nyanza has set tongues wagging within the corridors of Parliament after he flew a woman from Nairobi to a parliamentary function outside the city. The married man is said to have abdicated his duty at the important event and spent most of his time shuttling between the conference hall and a leafy suburb where he had booked a room for the woman. The senator is said to have refused to stay where his colleagues were booked causing taxpayers thousands of shillings as his room was unoccupied the entire duration of the week-long event. The slay woman made it known to anybody who cared to listen that she was eating life with a big spoon by parading her photos in social media. Corridors has since learnt that the wife of the randy senator has got wind of his escapades and is now plotting to pounce on the marauding slay queen.
A governor from the North Eastern region is on the spot. Sources told Corridors that the county chief is on a looting spree, using every loophole to line his pockets. For instance, the governor has hired some high-end vehicles from a car bazaar along Ngong Road in Nairobi and changed their number plates into those of his county cars. As such he claims the county bought the cars. The truth is that the cars are on hire and the county pays a cool Sh600,000 for every car each month. His hiring of staff has also shocked those in the know. The man is said to have helped school dropouts to manufacture fake academic papers in River Road and employed them as directors. Corridors will surely tell you more about the drama and outright theft in this county. It seems like the no-nonsense EACC chief Twalib Mbarak has a new candidate.
IS a CEC in Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s administration planning to quit? A source has whispered that the CEC who was recently bashed by the governor in public, is planning to call it a day at City Hall. Last week, during the launch of the biometric system, the flamboyant governor embarrassed the executive. He busted him, ‘Waziri, what are you doing with your phone? Can you keep it away? Don’t you know this is a cabinet meeting?’ He further bashed the CEC and said that he had become lazy and that his work is only to play golf. The CEC has over the years been involved in golf tournaments in which he has win prizes.