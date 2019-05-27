Corridors of Power

An MP from Migori county is a man under siege after his personal assistant, a youth who campaigned for him decamped. The young man, who has stood by the legislator in his lowest moments, is said to have switched allegiance to the MP's rival. This has created tension in the constituency with voters questioning how he handles those closest to him. Recently, Corridors whispered to you how the MP has been behaving badly to his staff by deducting part of their salaries and allowances in the guise of paying other supporters. The legislator is said to have panicked and is considering approaching ODM leader Raila Odinga to mediate in the matter that, if not corrected, might be catastrophic to his political career.