Corridors of Power

• A county secretary from Nyanza is in a last minute rush to transfer his multi-million estate to his children and wives in fear of being grounded by anti-graft agencies.
• A governor from North Eastern region is on the spot for looting the dry and expansive county without mercy.
A county secretary from Nyanza is in a last minute rush to transfer his multi-million estate to his children and wives in fear of being grounded by anti-graft agencies who have been covertly monitoring his suspect wealth. Unknown to the official is that detectives also profile the wealth of suspects and those associated with them. The official who operates like he is the county boss made the difficult decision after several dates with detectives and his relentless attempts to buy his way out fell flat. This was especially after the exit of an officer who was protecting him before. The County Secretary is endearing himself to senior politicians probably with a view to contesting for governor in 2022.
Sometime back, we told you of a female secretary to one of the aides of Deputy President William Ruto who is hated by her female colleagues. Why? She ensures that she is in all the foreign trips of the DP and those of his wife Rachel Ruto. Even after highlighting what many say is outright greed for fat allowances, at the expense of value to the taxpayers, she remains unbowed. Sources whispered to Corridors that in the DP’s aborted trips to Canada and US, the lady had fought for her place as usual. Her name was already on the list while more deserving people whose know-how might be required are locked out.
A governor from North Eastern region is on the spot. Why? Sources told Corridors that the county chief is looting the dry and expansive county without mercy. For instance, the governor is said to have hired some high-end vehicles from a car bazar along Ngong Road and changed their number plates into county cars. As such he claims the county bought the cars. His hiring of staff has also shocked those in the know. The man is said to have helped school dropouts to manufacture fake academic papers at River Road and employed them as Directors. Corridors will surely tell you more about the drama and outright graft in this county.
Has ODM abandoned its clamour to reform the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission? Some civil society actors were heard asking why the Opposition led by Raila Odinga has gone quite as the clock ticks towards 2022. In fact, IEBC has kicked off the recruitment of a new chief executive officer who is the defacto leader of the secretariat, the nerve centre of the electoral agency. Will the Opposition push to kick out the current commissioners towards 2022? According to the activists, Raila and his men should raise the pertinent issues now or forever remain quiet. Quoting renowned novelist Chinua Achebe, they said Raila should sleep with one eye open and ensure that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta does not “pass the elbow”.