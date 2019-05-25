Corridors of Power

Word has it that a section of political leaders from Raila Odinga's Siaya county secretly met last weekend and resolved that the governor's position will no longer be held in rotation among the dominant clans in the county. In 2013, there was a gentleman's agreement that after two terms of current Governor Cornel Rasanga, the seat would move to another subcounty. But seems the deal has been dropped if the resolution of the meeting is anything to go by. Those who attended the meeting are reported to have resolved that they will back any leader who emerges to replace Governor Rasanga based on his or her ability to lead. This seems to have angered some leaders since those poised to succeed Rasanga reportedly come from his backyard. Other clans now fear being locked out of the county's top leadership.