Corridors of Power

The Ministry of Transport headed by CS James Macharia and the agencies under it have been quick to take President Uhuru Kenyatta to road construction sites where contractors have worked round the clock to deliver marvelous masterpieces. Just on Wednesday, ministry officials took him on an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the Waiyaki Way-Red Hill link road and Park Road Estate in Ngara where the government is building 1,370 houses. However, questions have been raised as to why ministry officials did not take the President on a tour of the missing link road projects whose completion has been delayed beyond the 2016 deadline. Yet some of them were just a stone's throw away from the projects Uhuru inspected.
Is a member of Team Kieleweke abandoning the anti-DP William Ruto movement? Corridors has learnt that an MP from Mt Kenya region has fervently sent emissaries to help him mend fences with the DP. The MP is said to have told the elders who are leading the reconciliation process to tell the DP that he initially thought President Uhuru Kenyatta had endorsed the stop Ruto movement. But he discovered the faction was just a creation of individuals who fell out with Ruto due to political differences and business deals that some felt the DP had played a role in. Only time will tell if Ruto will accept back the man who has been captured on camera several times hurling insults at him.
A former female MP from one of the Mt Kenya counties is reportedly running the affairs of a government parastatal in the Transport ministry. Those in the know say the former abrasive legislator has brainwashed the parastatal managing director and has even been allocated several parcels of land belonging to the parastatal which she has proceeded to lease out to developers. The parcels are located within Nairobi and Kiambu counties . A mole in the parastatal has told Corridors that attempts by junior officers to ask the MD to keep off the woman have fallen on deaf ears. The woman reportedly under the advise of the MD recently abandoned her husband and is reportedly planning a grand wedding with the parastatal chief.
Word has it that a section of political leaders from Raila Odinga's Siaya county secretly met last weekend and resolved that the governor's position will no longer be held in rotation among the dominant clans in the county. In 2013, there was a gentleman's agreement that after two terms of current Governor Cornel Rasanga, the seat would move to another subcounty. But seems the deal has been dropped if the resolution of the meeting is anything to go by. Those who attended the meeting are reported to have resolved that they will back any leader who emerges to replace Governor Rasanga based on his or her ability to lead. This seems to have angered some leaders since those poised to succeed Rasanga reportedly come from his backyard. Other clans now fear being locked out of the county's top leadership.