Corridors of Power

As former President Mwai Kibaki’s PNU prepares to host 6,000 delegates during its NDC today, those in the know expect a titanic duel between two factions. One fronting the Kieleweke axis, the other the Tangatanga conclave. The Kieleweke side comprises officials who’ll be defending their seats, while the Tangatanga group aims to win by any means. Our mole says the Tangatanga group is split into two, ostensibly to increase its chances. One group is led by a Rift Valley politician who has claimed to ‘own’ the party after Kibaki retired. The second faction is under a former head of a European mission whose detractors call a busybody. He's accused of fielding his blood brother for a senior party post. The Tangatanga group is rumoured to want to buy the party altogether. With such tactics playing out in PNU, Kasarani is likely to turn into Kisirani!