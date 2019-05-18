Corridors of Power

Just why have MCAs from some counties been accompanying their governors to the Senate for grilling over audit queries? This is the million-dollar question that some members of a Senate oversight committee were overhead asking themselves after questioning a governor last week. The county boss was accompanied by more than 10 MCAs. Some of them even asked for an opportunity to defend their governor. MCAs' primary roles are to oversight the governors and ensure the funds disbursed to the counties are well spent. It was therefore baffling to see the MCAs accompany, and worse still, attempt to defend their governors against the damning auditor’s report.