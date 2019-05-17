Corridors of Power

•Ex-county official shocks locals in Oyugis
•Will Raila run for President in 2022
Will ODM leader Raila Odinga’s name be on the presidential ballot in the 2022 General Election? This is the question a first-term MP from Mt Kenya was overheard asking his veteran colleague from Western. The legislators, who are both allied to DP William Ruto’s Tangatanga team, were in Parliament on Thursday when the MP asked the question. They, however, cut short their conversation immediately they spotted journalists.
Another major scandal might be brewing at the Ministry of Housing. Corridors has learnt that consultants have been employed in the name of Integrated Development Project Unit to implement the affordable housing agenda. Each of the 12 consultants is being paid Sh3 million a month through a loan from the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Support Programme. Reliable sources indicate that some of the consultants are politically well connected and have links with State House. Others have godfathers in the mother ministry.
A former county official from Nyanza brought business to a standstill at a local bank in Oyugis when he came out of the operations manager's office wailing. The officer was in the company of a former mayor and an activist with whom he had had lunch before visiting the bank. He is said to have gone to an ATM lobby to withdraw cash from his foreign bank account but the transaction failed. A security officer directed him to the bank's manager who delivered the shocking news that the account was frozen. His aides told Corridors the money stuck in the account is in excess of Sh200 million, which it is suspected he acquired while serving the county.
A vocal opposition politician who differed with his host during a recent foreign tour had to put up in a backstreet hotel after his hosts revoked his sponsorship on day two of the visit because of his loud irritating mouth. The radical politician, who also holds a senior position in a party, settled for a low-class hotel in the foreign country after what members of the delegation said was a small misunderstanding between the organisers and the leader. The team was part of the foreign delegation observing the recent election in an African country. It all started when the politician insisted on wearing colours and caps of a political side contesting the election. This did not go down well with the organisers, who were expecting nothing but neutrality from the delegation. The youthful politician was heard bragging that he is not a poor man and cannot sell his soul in exchange for an all-expenses-paid trip.