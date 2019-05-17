Corridors of Power

A vocal opposition politician who differed with his host during a recent foreign tour had to put up in a backstreet hotel after his hosts revoked his sponsorship on day two of the visit because of his loud irritating mouth. The radical politician, who also holds a senior position in a party, settled for a low-class hotel in the foreign country after what members of the delegation said was a small misunderstanding between the organisers and the leader. The team was part of the foreign delegation observing the recent election in an African country. It all started when the politician insisted on wearing colours and caps of a political side contesting the election. This did not go down well with the organisers, who were expecting nothing but neutrality from the delegation. The youthful politician was heard bragging that he is not a poor man and cannot sell his soul in exchange for an all-expenses-paid trip.