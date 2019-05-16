Corridors of Power

A county secretary from Nyanza is entangled in politics despite being a civil servant who should remain apolitical. The officer, who has been taking advantage of the governor's weaknesses, has been crisscrossing the county making political declarations that have brought to question his neutrality in executing the functions of his office. In one occasion, the powerful county secretary warned that politicking between the executive and county assembly risked plunging the county into total paralysis. Oblivious of the impact of his statements, the officer remarked that MCAs should avoid politics. The statement has sparked fury from the local legislators who have vowed to teach the officer a lesson in the coming days. It is only a matter of days before the county officer's troubles kick off, with the governor said to be backing MCAs who want to force the besieged officer out of office.