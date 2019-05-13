Corridors of Power

• MCAs of a county in Nyanza travel to Uganda just to cover up for a trip they claimed per diem for but did not travel.
Did MCAs of a county in Nyanza travel to Uganda just to cover up for a trip they claimed per diem for but did not travel? Well, a bird whispered to Corridors that the lawmakers made good their threat to deal with the matter having declared it a ‘forgone case.’ Residents say some EACC officials may have been compromised after a petition to investigate the Sh10 million fictitious trip flopped, with senior assembly officials overheard saying their quick intervention saves the day. The anti-graft officials reportedly advised the ward reps about taking the second trip to Jinja - to get off the hook. Locals want EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak to intervene.
An MP from a county neighbouring Nairobi is a man under siege. The politician, who is also eyeing a governor's seat in 2022, was forced to sack a brother he had employed in one of the CDF–run rehabilitation centre for alcoholics. He did so thinking he’d appease his constituents who were complaining against his brother whose situation was worse compared with the alcoholics he was rehabilitating. But the residents want him to drop his gubernatorial ambitions as it is seen as a matter of outsiders demanding to take over positions in the constituency. The man, who had declared he won’t defend his MP seat and even groomed two of his kinsmen to take over, is at pains to explain his next move.
A Chinese man based in Elgeyo Marakwet, who is in the country on a tourist visa, has become a bother. The man, who claims to be training athletes in the county, has been threatening the lives of his local business partners. The man seems to be untouchable, especially after police failed to act on three cases where he had threatened to kill his partners. One report was made at Langas police station, but the police seem not to be keen to act. The foreigner was overheard telling his friends that even the Immigration Department cannot touch him. The 31-year-old does not conduct any training as he claims, but wakes up every day and goes to a nearby hotel where he conducts his business.
A Migori county government director has earned a rare accolade after physically assaulting his bossy colleague. The two had a tiff over the use of an official county vehicle assigned to the victim of the assault. The victim, also a director, felt undermined and ordered the vehicle returned despite the county secretary having released it for use. The officer tried to explain his case and when the beaten officer refused, he descended on him with karate kicks and wrestling tackles. The victim of the attack was recently demoted, adding to his woes in the botched attempt to get redress from the governor’s office.