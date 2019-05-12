Politicians and their appetite for shortcuts can easily land one in trouble. Sources whispered to Corridors that a prominent KANU politician exposed his wheeler-dealer tricks in a WhatsApp group for everyone to see. The man had drafted a long message for Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to expedite some payments for some land adjacent to a public university in Karen. He informed Rotich that the land being acquired by the University belongs to a prominent man. A retired powerful politician. However, instead of sending the message to Rotich, he sent the message to the WhatsApp group. The group administrator quickly asked the members not to share the message. But the damage had already been done.

****

Are there jitters among some thinktanks of Deputy President William Ruto over the ongoing Huduma number registration process? Well, there were whispers in the Corridors of Parliament that the Huduma number statistics would ensure that Census numbers are under control and so is the 2022 polls. Some MPs claimed that the plot to lock out the French firm, Idemia, previously known as OT-Morpho from doing business in Kenya for 10 years was part of this concern. However, how Homa-Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, an ardent ODM member became the sponsor of the motion remains a mystery. The MPs, however, claimed that the powerful Parliamentary Accounts Committee had cleared the firm. This is after the director of legal services in the National Assembly advised PAC the firm had done nothing wrong.

****

A female MP from one of the Northern Kenya counties is living large after separating from her former husband. She is now awaiting multiple properties within Nairobi's Zimmerman area with millions of cash. The first-time MP who is not new in courting controversy differed with her husband and moved in with a tycoon with whom they have engaged a high-gear in property acquisition within the capital city. Corridors of Power is aware that efforts by elders from her community to reconcile her with the estranged husband flopped after the politician rejected the move. With three kids of the ex-husband, the MP is said to be planning an invite-only wedding ceremony with her new catch in an effort to sever ties with the father of her kids. However, the ex-hubby is said to have filed papers in court demanding property sharing orders with the rich woman MP. It would be an interesting case to watch in the coming day’s worth watching.

****

Top officials at Orange House are not seeing eye-to-eye? Why? Some officials within the Secretariat, backed by some politicians, believe the party office is grossly being mismanaged. They are no longer at ease and wants to see heads roll. However, many are unwilling to speak freely for fear of victimization. In fact, even MPs are shy to speak on the record for being seen to antagonize the party. However, tension is building up and it is just a matter of time before things explode. Some insiders want Party Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen to quit alongside National Election Board Chair Judy Pareno and Deputy Treasurer Olga Karani. Some of these officials are separately accused of sneaking their “people” in nomination lists while others engineered botched party primaries.