Corridors of Power

It seems politicians know best when to strike a rapport with people, even those they have criticized and called names, again for political survival. Well, this could be what defines the attempts by an embattled county assembly official to be in the good books of colleagues they have brushed shoulders. Corridors is informed that the officer reached out to AU Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga to sweet-talk detractors for them to continue working together, 'having been in the cold for a very long time'. Well, as they say, there are no permanent enemies in politics.
The move by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to declare some degrees acquired in the recent years as not genuine has irked some lawmakers. The lot is now warning the good Professor against 'crossing the red line'. The lawmakers, in a side chat during a function in Nairobi, said the ‘CS has fast immersed himself in local politics and is giving directives targeting some members of a community’.
A government official whose term is almost coming to an end at a key state agency has embarked on a clean-up process targeting staff, ostensibly to wipe out his mess. The politically-correct figure is said to be sending home those he believes know much on his underhand dealings at the institution. The fellow, who has been using his contact at higher hierarchies of government to survive, is suspected to have influenced some sackings at the agency. A mole whispered to Corridors that the officer has been brutal, especially to those he feels are a threat to his survival at the helm.
Political rivalry between a Senator and a member of the National Assembly has now taken a dangerous twist. This is in the face of their staff, who used to be best of friends, now being absorbed in the bad blood, which is first spilling over. The Senator has reportedly instructed staff at her office to cut links with those at the colleague’s office. She recently posted a scathing attack on her social media page, hurling insults at her successor. The helpless staff at the two offices are now a worried lot given they had cordial relationships and were even members of one merry-go-round for staff working at Parliament where they meet every week.