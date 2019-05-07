Corridors of Power

That the ruling Jubilee Party is split right down the middle is no longer news. What is puzzling is the level of arrogance and open defiance of some MPs, especially those from Mt Kenya, towards President Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru, whose word was law for Central Kenya politicians in the run-up to the 2017 election, has been reduced to ‘a punching bag’. Last week, five MPs allied to DP William Ruto’s Tangatanga team, were overheard canvassing in low tones after a committee meeting in Parliament before bursting into loud laughter. One of them said, "We will not listen to him. We will occupy that house in 2022."

A trade unionist is reportedly not sure on what to do after initially pushing the police to charge some three men arrested after being caught in a viral video beating a middle-aged man in what is believed to be a case of a deal gone sour. The victim, insiders told Corridors, was courting the unionist’s daughter and the two were almost tying the knot before the video emerged leaving the man in bad shape. The unionist is said to be disappointed after a string of women thronged the hospital where the man is admitted, claiming they were in relationships with the fellow. Some even said they have children with the man. The workers’ defender is now said to be slowly withdrawing from the case altogether.

Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s woes seem far from over in the wake of a plot by ODM women legislators in the Mombasa county assembly to 'embarrass' her. Angry with the MP for blocking secretary general Edwin Sifuna from discussing party affairs at a funeral, the group is spoiling for a pig’s fight with Jumwa with a view to uncovering what they say is "her private life". The battle is likely to get even dirtier as Jumwa does not suffer fools gladly. Just recently, she referred to herself as a V8 car, which trade unionist Francis Atwoli cannot drive. Jumwa said Atwoli is only used to Toyota Probox.

Members of a county assembly in Nyanza are a worried lot amid revelations that a Sh10 million training session, which was to take place in Uganda, did not materialise, even though they pocketed huge allowances. The lawmakers now fear that anti-graft officials may be on their neck. A bird whispered to Corridors that they travelled to Busia border, had their passports stamped as they exited Kenya before immediately returning to the country after the customs process. They later went back to the border county on expiry of the days slotted for the meeting and had their travel documents stamped to show they had returned from Uganda. Those in the know want the EACC and the DCI to locate the MCAs’ phone signals for the days they claimed to be in Uganda.