Corridors of Power

Has a popular Nairobi MP abandoned the TangaTanga squad due to the fast-changing political dynamics in the country? Well, the flashy MP known for his deep pockets and open generosity over the weekend played host to a dozen of his colleagues from the rival Team Kieleweke at a Nairobi Hotel around Ngara area. One of the Kieleweke diehards who attended the three-hour Saturday night session said the writing was on the wall and that it is just a matter of time before the embattled lawmaker switches camps. One of the reasons said to have informed his decision to ditch the high-flying group pitching for Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 Presidential bid is a land tussle he is embroiled in within Parklands area. It had become clearer by day that the DCI sleuths were closing in on him a few weeks ago over land grabbing before he retreated and allegedly sought some protection from a veteran politician from the city. The well-connected and seasoned politician could have reached out to people with the connections to salvage his colleague after an out of court settlement was entered recently.