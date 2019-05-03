Corridors of Power

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli is a formidable political mobiliser. He brought tens of anti-DP William Ruto people together for Labour Day Celebrations at Uhuru Park. The tongue lashing in speeches, some clearly aimed at the Deputy President , has rubbed Ruto's men the wrong way. A key mobiliser of the Ruto team, known as Tanga Tanga, was overheard cursing that Labour Day was reduced to a politicking platform. The politician loudly said they must initiate a conversation in Parliament on how Labour Day celebrations will be organised. His take is that the labour movement, especially Cotu, has been reduced to settling scores.

The recent hiring of a managing director of a state corporation has stirred anxiety. The MD, who is widely schooled, is alleged to have been given tough conditions to land the lucrative job. Sources whisper to Corridors hat the CS overseeing the parastatal forced him to sign a resignation letter. This is a clear warning he can be sacked without notice. The new MD would be overseeing the struggling parastatal for the next few years. Questions are being asked whether the conduct of the CS is constitutional. Isn’t it the work of the board to oversight the management?

A speaker of a Nyanza county assembly who has set his sights on a parliamentary seat is in trouble. His appetite for women is not only insatiable but also appalling, given revelations that he could have targeted unsuspecting job seekers. He is said to have employed illegally about 10 female staff and influenced their plum job groups despite their low qualifications. It's claimed the women are part of the speaker's 'bedroom' contingent. An audit established that most of them are Form 4 dropouts employed in cadres reserved for university graduates. The governor is said to be angry and is pushing for removal of the speaker whom he accuses of sabotaging his administration through irregular employment. MCAs allied to the governor are said to be drafting an impeachment motion to be tabled soon before the assembly breaks for a short recess. Residents have been complaining that the county is lagging behind in development — but most of the budget is for recurrent expenditure, especially on illegal staff

In whose interests are some foreign nationals being detained at Mwiki police station a month after they were arraigned in court? The foreigners, some of them students and others with businesses, were arrested in a swoop on illegal aliens and arraigned court. There they were fined and others ordered to be released. However, some are still being held Mwiki police station with no word on them. They are appealing to those concerned to either release or deport them, instead of holding them incommunicado.