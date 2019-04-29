Corridors of Power

• He has been threatening engineers of dire consequences if they dare touch his property.
•Those were the good times when the man was a Mheshimiwa at City Hall and money was flowing.
Who, at Kenya Power, is playing games with residents of Belgut in Kericho county? In the last two months, there have been prolonged blackouts in the sub-county which is the home of Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter (pictured). Every time the residents call the Kenya Power offices in both Kericho town and Sondu, they get no response. At times, customer care staff in the call centres demand to be “facilitated with money” for them to resolve the problem. These complaints have been persistent and the residents now want thorough investigations into the cause of rampant blackouts. They also want a complete overhaul of staff in the stations, saying they are none responsive to their concerns.
As demolition of structures built on riparian land in Kisii continues, a prominent businessman who has built on a road reserve and riparian land in the town has been bragging and claiming to be untouchable because of his relationship with a powerful family. He has been threatening engineers of dire consequences if they dare touch his property. The man has built a petrol station on a road reserve. He is said to be using bribery to get his way. He brags that his arraignment over a collapsed building was because of financial influence. The man is believed to have grabbed plots in Kisii including public utility land.
A former Nairobi MCA is on the spot after a woman accused him of plotting to kill her. The MCA is said to have met the lady, moved in with her and their union blessed with a baby. Those were the good times when the man was a Mheshimiwa at City Hall and money was flowing. But the relationship turned sour after he lost his seat in the 2017 General Election. The woman deserted him with all the material wealth the man registered in her name. That included a luxury car. Now the man is broke and is doing everything possible to get back his property. The woman claims he has threatened to kill her.
A move by a commercial bank to acquire a moribund state-owned financial institution is raising concern among pundits and customers. The concern is on why the institution is being sold to the bank at pet value. Customers are wondering why it is only the bank that was accorded the option of buying the financial institution when there were other interested parties. Is it that this was the only option to revive the parastatal? Pundits want to know what became of earlier plans to pump more capital to keep the institution afloat?
As demolition of structures built on riparian land in Kisii continues, a prominent businessman who has built on a road reserve and riparian land in the town has been bragging and claiming to be untouchable because of his relationship with a powerful family. He has been threatening engineers of dire consequences if they dare touch his property. The man has built a petrol station on a road reserve. He is said to be using bribery to get his way. He brags that his arraignment over a collapsed building was because of financial influence. The man is believed to have grabbed plots in Kisii including public utility land.