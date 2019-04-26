Is the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai aware of the extortion going on at the National Police Service main campus at Kiganjo? Some senior officers are collecting Sh2, 400 for tracksuits from all the 1,000 recruits currently on training. However, recruits claim that the quality of the garments is below par and not commensurate with the amount charged. Moles told Corridors of Power that tracksuits should cost Sh1, 400 or less and the officers are making a cool Sh 1,000 from each officer in the college, amounting to Sh 1 million. Trainees are also forced to buy printing materials from specific companies believed to be associated with senior officers at the college. Recruits pay Sh3,000 for exams. Despite payment for damages no repairs or replacements are made.

An influential politician from the Coast is reportedly on the government’s radar over allegations of links with a cartel operating a child trafficking syndicate in the region. The politician who vied for a county position but lost in the last election has escaped two police dragnets along Nairobi-Mombasa highway as officers pursue him for arrest and prosecution. However, there are growing fears within the police circles that the wealthy businessman has powerful connections within the security sector which have been tipping him off. A mole within the police circles told Corridors of Power that some of the officers suspected to be shielding him have since been transferred, paving the way for his looming arrest.

Hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader chief Raila Odinga landed in China to negotiate the controversial second phase of SGR line, an ODM MP who must have got wind of the proposed detour of the Nairobi - Kisumu SGR line went into a land-buying spree in an area the line is expected to pass. It is a strategic move to make a kill during the upcoming compensation. The MP, who is known for courting controversy, is said to have bought swathes of land in a place near Awasi. Corridors of Power has learnt that he is in lobbying overdrive to have the multi-billion government project pass through his new acquisition.

A notorious criminal baptized 'Chairman' is back again terrorizing Runda, Thindigua, Garden City and other neighbourhoods from his operation centre in Githogoro slum. The slum forms part of the boundary between Kiambu and Nairobi counties. Those who understand his activities say he operates with a pickup and a Probox. The pickup collects stolen items from people’s houses and is loaded with a fake dead body in a casket to evade roadblock searches. The pickup is used to collect stolen items for storage in safe points. The 'Chairman' is well protected by cops and owns an unknown number of properties and assets in the city outskirts.

