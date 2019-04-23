Corridors of Power

A governor from one of the northern counties runs the affairs of his county by remote control. With a lavish office in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, the governor has brought a couple of county staff from his drought-stricken county to work from the ‘satellite’ office in Nairobi. It is not clear why the county chief is operating from Nairobi at the expense of the taxpayers, even when thousands of his residents are starving due to the raging drought. According to some of his allies, the governor flies to the semi-arid county once a month but most of his operations, including chairing cabinet meetings, happening in Nairobi. Isn’t this a classic manifestation of blatant misuse of public resources? Many residents’ are looking to Auditor General Edward Ouko’s reports to see if the matter will be flagged out.