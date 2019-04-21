Corridors of Power

The fortunes of a two time Cabinet Secretary who is in charge of a giant ministry is dwindling. The man has come under sharp focus over claims that everything he handles is falling apart. Even those who pushed for his appointment are now speechless. Why? They are claims some of the projects implemented under the CSs watch were a rip-off to the taxpayer. Others are so controversial with claims their implementation will have no benefit to Kenya. Yet, these projects are implemented in haste. Some are already calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack the CS who left a well-paying job in the private sector to be minister in 2013.

***

A budding politician who has declared his interest for a higher office in the 2022 elections has stirred both the political and social world. According to those in the know, the flamboyant is openly gay. To buttress the claims, it’s said the man and has recently bought a palatial home to his gay partner at a posh area in a tourist destination in Kenya. Not only that, the politician is said to have recently sponsored several exotic trips for his new “girlfriend” all in the name of love. In a country where this kind of sexual orientation is loathed, it’s not clear if the politician would want this known to his would be electorate. Or maybe he would start claiming he is being fought politically!

***

Did President Uhuru Kenyatta sanction the withdrawal of bodyguards from some Mt Kenya MPs who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto? Was he even aware? It is now filtering out that some overzealous top government officials who are against Ruto succeeding Uhuru are behind the move. Those in Ruto’s inner circle believe the same government operatives are also behind the snubbing of Ruto’s events by the provincial administration. However, they do not believe the officials are acting alone. But who is their master? This is the question some insiders of the Tangatanga movement are grappling with

***

A huge fallout has begun among Meru leaders, some of whom are opposed to the leadership style of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. Sources whispered to Corridors that a former MP who was in Kiraitu’s team in the last election has kicked off the registration of his own political party. It’s not clear if the move to register a new political outfit is also meant to dissociate with Deputy President William Ruto. However, one thing is clear, a section of elected and ex-leaders from the region have started serious political schemes against Kiraitu who has previously been seen as the regions political kingpin.

***

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has eventually smelt the coffee, some people from his home county were heard whispering. Why? The man has launched a vicious fight against Governor Cyprian Awiti’s administration whom he accuses of mega graft. The lawmaker was heard saying they are doing a petition to all investigative agencies including EACC and the DCI to investigate the county’s top leadership. What is he seeking? Kaluma wants the agencies to undertake detailed surveillance and lifestyle audit on all persons serving in the County Government. This is to be followed by recovery of all assets purchased from monies he claims were looted from the county which he claims has nothing to show for the over 30 billion it has so far received.