Corridors of Power

• A second-term governor is considering marrying a possible female candidate for governor, serving his third term from his bedroom
• An IEBC official is campaigning openly for a candidate in a by-election
What happened to the much-hyped matatu crackdown? And is the no-nonsense Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi aware of the anarchy on Kenyan roads, especially in Nairobi? Corridors has learnt that on many routes, PSVs, including those plying the Nairobi Central Business District, are not only ferrying excess passengers. They are also driving on pavements, terminating journeys half-way, dangerously overlapping and endangering the lives of other road users. Thanks to the unholy alliance between cops and matatu crews, impunity remains unabated. Essentially, the matatus crews pay to break the law.
A top Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official seems to have trashed the rule of impartiality and is now openly campaigning for a candidate in an upcoming by-election. The middle-aged man is said to be boasting to other candidates, telling them to drop their bids or they will know that he works with the final referee. What is astonishing is his bravado and why his vested interest in the race he is supposed to oversee. Maybe something that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati should look into.
Former commissioners of an influential independent commission are worried. They believe they have been earmarked for arrests. Sources whisper to Corridors the men and women have been calling their former station to make sure that all their past tracks are covered. They have also been busy reaching out to investigative agencies and anyone who appears to have the network to inquire if they are on the radar. Corridors has learnt that one ex-commissioner has relocated from the city and changed telephone numbers in attempts to evade impending arrest. But questions are being asked why the detectives they are trying to compromise have never turned them in.
As governors serving their second terms stare out at the political cold after 2022, some are already plotting their next moves. A vocal governor has devised a strategy that will see him in charge of the county even after his final term. How? The man has been courting many potential candidates for the seat. However, for fear of being betrayed, he has opted to give courtship its true meaning. The man has gone for a female potential candidate whom he is considering marrying ahead of 2022. But this too depends on the lady's ability to clinch the top job, something he is still evaluating. If successful, the scheming man hopes to serve a third term, from the comfort of his bedroom.