Corridors of Power

As governors serving their second terms stare out at the political cold after 2022, some are already plotting their next moves. A vocal governor has devised a strategy that will see him in charge of the county even after his final term. How? The man has been courting many potential candidates for the seat. However, for fear of being betrayed, he has opted to give courtship its true meaning. The man has gone for a female potential candidate whom he is considering marrying ahead of 2022. But this too depends on the lady's ability to clinch the top job, something he is still evaluating. If successful, the scheming man hopes to serve a third term, from the comfort of his bedroom.